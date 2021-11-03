Bulgaria: Head of COVID Resuscitation Area: Out of 10 People, only 1 Patient is Discharged

The head of COVID resuscitation at the University Hospital "Medica-Ruse" Dr. Milen Shopov showed on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" what is the situation in his ward. He said that only one resuscitation bed was available and 46 were used by patients. None of them had been vaccinated. The doctor also revealed shocking statistics - out of 10 people, only 1 patient is discharged healthy.

"I want to clarify that intubation does not kill them. They have reached such a severe respiratory failure that they have to be intubated in order to prolong their life and eventually be cured," explained Dr. Shopov. He showed what two intensive care beds look like and how the condition of the patients is monitored.

"Patients were put to sleep with medication. Apparatus, depending on respiratory failure, may completely or partially replace lung function. Unfortunately, some patients are on 100% oxygen respiration, which means that they have almost no healthy lung tissue left. Usually patients come with saturation around 90-92, which with a little oxygen we can improve. Subsequently, within a day or two, there is a sharp deterioration in lung function," said Dr. Shopov.

"If two patients come in a similar condition, we accept the one who came first. I have no idea if there are beds in the other hospitals in Ruse", added Dr. Shopov. The head of the COVID intensive care unit assured that there was oxygen in the hospital. The problem is the lack of staff. Dr. Shopov and his colleagues work 12-hour shifts, and one doctor and two nurses care for 14 patients. The doctor called on people to be vaccinated and stressed that in the intensive care unit there was only one immunized patient with a number of concomitant diseases who was cured.



