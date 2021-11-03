Greece has Tightened COVID-19 Measures for the Unvaccinated

Greek health officials on Tuesday announced tougher measures for unvaccinated and heavier fines for non-compliance in response to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, AFP reported.

As of Saturday, anyone who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to take a negative test before entering public buildings, shops and banks, the health ministry said.

Public and private sector workers will have to provide negative tests twice a week at their own expense.

Fines imposed on shops and restaurants that do not comply with measures imposed by the government have doubled to 5,000 euros.

"Our main weapon against the pandemic is the vaccine," said Health Minister Thanos Plevris. He added that all vaccinated people who received their last dose more than six months ago should have a booster injection.

According to the health ministry, 63% of the population has been vaccinated, but a record 6,700 new cases and 59 deaths from the virus were registered in the country on Tuesday.

So far, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Greece is just over 16,000.



/BGNES