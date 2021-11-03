Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy before Noon, then Sunny Weather will Prevail

Sunny weather will prevail today, but before noon there will be fog in many places in the lowlands and valleys. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be oriented from the southwest and with it will start warming. Maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 20° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly, but will remain lower than the average for November.

Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, before noon in places with reduced visibility. The wind will be southwest, weak to moderate. Maximum air temperatures: 17° -19°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14° -19°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Above the mountains there will be scattered clouds, often decreasing to mostly sunny. A moderate, ridge and strong southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 14°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.



/Focus