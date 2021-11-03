COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5863 New Cases, 145 Deaths, 18,804 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

614 362 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 5 863. 105 543 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24 hours, 44,814 tests were performed, making them a total of 5,666,674. Of the medical staff, 16,016 cases were infected, including 4,396 doctors, 5,360 nurses, 2,789 nurses and 329 paramedics. 8,149 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 696 are in intensive care units. 484,365 people were cured, of which 2,587 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 24,454, and 145 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,743,975 people, of whom 57,448 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,893,502, and in the past 24 hours 18,804 are the newly registered vaccinated. 86.51% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 91.03% of the dead were not vaccinated. 999 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.99% of them have not been vaccinated.

/Focus