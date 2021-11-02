Mathematician: Bulgaria Might Surpass its “Darkest” Years in Terms of Mortality

Bulgaria may surpass its darkest years in terms of mortality. The gloomy prognosis was made by the mathematician Lachezar Tomov on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria". He, businessman Krassimir Dachev and Ivan Todorov, deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Hospital Association, commented on the complicated situation.

According to Tomov, the highest mortality in the history of Bulgaria was in 1913, when cholera raged, in 1918, during the Spanish flu and in 1997, when there was famine and hyperinflation.

"We can surpass our 1918 record 100 years later, with modern medicine, with vaccines, with education. In 1918 there was a war, the soldiers were in the trenches," Tomov commented.

And according to Ivan Todorov, the only solution was to get vaccinated a long time ago. "Bulgarians have accepted vaccination as an act of individual protection, and it is an act of group responsibility. There is a crisis of community feeling in Bulgaria. We don't want to think about the other. That's why calls came out like "Everyone decides for themselves." When you do not get vaccinated and get worse, you borrow a hospital resource for other patients who need treatment. Planned operations are now halted. Do you know what this means for a newly diagnosed cancer patient who has to wait three months for surgery? Not everyone decides for themselves, because our behavior affects many others," said Todorov.

The businessman Krassimir Dachev offered an increase in the salary of each vaccinated person. No employee agreed. "Simplicity is so great that it dominates the instinct for self-preservation," Dachev said. According to him, in such moments, the people who govern must make difficult decisions and oblige people to be vaccinated.

"The level of vaccination in our country is currently the same as in African countries, where there are no vaccines," said Ivan Todorov.



/Nova