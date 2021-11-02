Completed Vaccination Course Prevents Severe COVID-19 even when Infected with the Delta Variant

Society » HEALTH | November 2, 2021, Tuesday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Completed Vaccination Course Prevents Severe COVID-19 even when Infected with the Delta Variant Pixabay

The completed vaccination course, with any of the EU-approved vaccines, provides a high level of protection against the severe course of the disease and death caused by SARS-CoV-2, including infection with the Delta variant of the virus. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of Health.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommend that people who have no contraindications for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated start and complete a vaccination course against COVID-19.

The highest level of protection provided by the vaccine is reached after a sufficient time (seven to fourteen days) has elapsed from the day the last dose of vaccine was given.

Vaccination protects those who are most at risk of severe disease and hospitalization by reducing the spread of the virus and preventing the emergence of new "disturbing" variants of the virus.

Vaccines remain the best way to limit the increase in the number of cases of severe disease and death.

Reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the following pages:

HERE

HERE

and HERE

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccine, cycle, COVID-19, protect
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria