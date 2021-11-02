A Record 1,178 Died of COVID-19 in Russia in the last 24 hours

World » RUSSIA | November 2, 2021, Tuesday // 12:16
Bulgaria: A Record 1,178 Died of COVID-19 in Russia in the last 24 hours The Daily Mail

Russian health authorities on Tuesday registered a new record daily increase in deaths due to the coronavirus, with 1,178 people dying in the last 24 hours after contracting Covid-19. In 12 of the last 15 days, Russia has reported record coronavirus mortality.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health of the country, for the last 24-hour period 39,008 new infections with coronavirus were observed.

Meanwhile, Russia's chief independent expert on infectious diseases, Vladimir Chulanov, said today that the coronavirus situation had stabilized and improved in 12 Russian regions, TASS reported.

"Although, unfortunately, the number of new cases of coronavirus is still increasing in most Russian regions, we see that there are about 12 regions in which the situation with Covid-19 is stabilizing and improving," he said.

Chulanov stressed that Russian-approved vaccines against Covid-19 remain effective against all existing strains of coronavirus.

Due to the very large number of cases with Covid-19, last night the United States moved Russia into its so-called "category 4", while advising American citizens not to travel to the country.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised US citizens to avoid traveling to Russia and Belgium due to the very high number of Covid-19 cases in both countries.

According to the data available on the CDC's website, Slovakia has also been moved to the so-called "category 4" level, with 79 countries and territories currently included in this category.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, COVID-19, record, deaths
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria