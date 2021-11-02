COP26 Climate Summit: More than 100 Countries Pledged to Stop Deforestation by 2030

More than 100 countries have pledged to end deforestation by 2030. The financial value of this commitment is about 19 billion dollars. Here are more highlights from the climate meeting in Glasgow.

Stopping deforestation, reforestation and reducing erosion - this is the goal of world leaders at the Glasgow Climate Conference. The commitment covers more than 13 million square kilometers of forests.

In a joint statement issued by the British government, more than 100 countries, including the United States, China, Brazil and France, pledged more than $ 19 billion in investments in public and private funds.

According to scientists, deforestation is one of the main factors for climate change.

Experts believe that in order to avoid a climate catastrophe, it is necessary to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. India is committed in this direction, but by 2070, as well as to increase its renewable energy sources.

US President Joe Biden has apologized for his predecessor Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

"I don't think I should apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, the last administration, withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement and put us in an awkward position," Biden said.

The British Queen also joined the general tone of the Glasgow Conference. In a pre-recorded video message to world leaders, Elizabeth II said the time for words had passed and it was time for action.

"History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause, there is always hope. None of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves, but for our children and the children of our children and those who will follow in their footsteps," the queen said.

In homage to her late husband, Prince Philip, the Queen recalled that he had always taken to heart the issue of environmental protection. Elizabeth II did not hide that she was proud of the fact that his work was continued in the work of Prince Charles and Prince William.



/BNT