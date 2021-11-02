Bulgaria: Incidence of COVID-19 in the Country on a Two-Week Basis is 909 per 100,000 people

The incidence of COVID-19 in the country on a two-week basis is 909 per hundred thousand population. This is shown by the data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Only the district of Kardzhali is in the yellow zone in terms of morbidity, two are in the red zone, all the others are in the dark red zone.

Vaccinated teachers in Bulgaria are already over 40 percent. This is twice above the average percentage for the country, announced the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science / MES /.

The percentage of vaccinated students over the age of 12 is also increasing and is now over 5.

The vaccinated non-pedagogical staff in education is 30.55 percent, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Data on vaccination of teachers, students and non-teaching staff are published in the new official channel of the Ministry of Education and Science in Viber, which has information on educational policies and news.



/BTA