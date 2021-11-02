Bulgarian Health Minister and Patient Organizations Called on Citizens to get Vaccinated ASAP

The Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov, representatives of the professional and patient organizations called on the citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19. We are here to express our common concern, we are all facing a huge threat and joint action is needed, said Minister Katsarov.

Nearly 45 per 100 of nurses have been vaccinated, said Milka Vasileva, chairwoman of the Bulgarian Association of Healthcare Professionals. The health system must survive, continue to exist, she added. Our mission is to protect people's health, help and treat according to the achievements of science. Vasileva called on people to get vaccinated.

More than 40 percent of dentists have been vaccinated, which is good, but not very good, because we work on the front line, said the chairman of the Bulgarian Dental Association, Nikolay Sharkov. According to him, the only thing that can save us is vaccination, because dentists work leaning over the "entrances" of the infection.

Before there was a vial of vaccine in Bulgaria, we contacted the manufacturers and offered to make a training program, and pharmacists, as they are most accessible to patients, to give them the message, said the President of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union Prof. Asena Stoimenova - Serbezova. According to her, this did not happen. Now, two years later, we have an appeal - fear can be overcome through knowledge, she stressed. An appeal alone will not work, and we must have a plan that includes all institutions to overcome fear. We need to pull people out of the vicious circle of misinformation, she added.

Doctors are accused of submitting diverse information to the public, but 90 percent of us provide scientifically confirmed information, said Ivan Madjarov, chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Union. According to him, some of the doctors who had a different opinion have already become politicians.

Time has shown us that conspiracy theory must be set aside, he added.

Bulgaria has failed with vaccines, said the chairman of the National Patient Organization, Stanimir Hasardjiev. In this heavy wave, we need a lot of bold action, even if we are unconventional in what we do, he added. We lack ambassadors for the most sensible decision.

I hope those who hesitate do not understand in a difficult way that there are no conspiracies, added Hasardjiev.



