Central Election Commission Lifted Immunity of the Man Behind the Attack on Sofia’s LGTBQ+ Center

The Central Election Commission (CEC) lifted Boyan Rasate's immunity. This indicates a reference on the CEC website. Rasate was allegedly behind the attack on the LGTBQ+ Center in Sofia by far-right nationalists. He is also a Presidential candidate for the November 14th elections.

Decision № 843-PVR of the Central Election Commission regarding permission to prosecute as a defendant in pre-trial proceedings № 423/2021 on the list of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office of Boyan Boyanov Stankov - Rasate, registered with Decision № 698-PVR of October 8, 2021 of the CEC as an independent candidate for president for the elections of November 14, 2021, was ruled after the received motivated request from the Prosecutor General with ent. № PVR-09-4 from today.

Attached are: proposal № 120827480/2021 under the case № 20007/2021 of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office by a prosecutor at the SGP; Decree of October 31, 2021 on the case № 20007/2021 of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office 1:09 AM CEC lifted the immunity of Boyan Rasate, to the duty prosecutor; notice for initiating pre-trial proceedings on 30.10.2021 of an investigating police officer on duty.

Given these data and on the grounds of Art. 160, para. 1 of the Electoral Code, the Central Election Commission gives permission for the involvement of Boyan Rasate as a defendant in the pre-trial proceedings.



/Focus