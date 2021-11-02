Bulgarian Health Inspectors: Requirement for Green Certificate is Followed Almost Everywhere

Yesterday the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, the Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Alexander Zlatanov, the Acting Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Radosveta Filipova, Prof. Mira Kozhuharova - Advisor to the Minister of Health and the Director of the Public Protection Directorate Health and Health Control” in the Ministry of Health Iliya Tasev held a video conference with the directors of the regional health inspections in the country.

The meeting discussed the current epidemic situation in municipalities and districts, the course of the vaccination process in the country, occupied beds for uncomplicated cases and intensive care, monitoring compliance with anti-epidemic measures, the availability and distribution of free antigen tests.

All Regional Health Inspectors reported that they observed an increased interest on the part of citizens in the vaccination against COVID-19. In the coming weeks, more general practitioners are expected to be more actively involved in the process.

The inspections of the competent authorities in connection with the observance of the anti-epidemic measures show that the requirement to have a "green certificate" for visiting certain sites / places is observed and no serious violations have been established since the introduction of this measure.

The health inspectorates also reported increased interest in the antigen tests provided by the Ministry of Health, for which a limit price of BGN 10 has been set. According to Deputy Minister Zlatanov, the next delivery of such tests to all RHIs in the country will be realized by Wednesday, 3 November.

As a major problem, most RHI directors reported the depletion of hospitals' intensive care capacity. They proposed a halt to planned activities and operations in the country, as an opportunity to reassign additional staff to treat patients with COVID-19.

"The picture in the country is homogeneous - the health system is under pressure and to alleviate it, we are considering temporarily suspending planned operations and admission at the national level," said the Minister of Health. He recalled that at this stage the measure has been taken by separate medical institutions, on the one hand, to restructure other wards into COVID-structures, and on the other - to free up additional human resources to be redirected to serve patients with coronavirus infection.

No health inspectorate reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, a lack of personal protective equipment, disinfectants and medicinal products for patients with coronavirus infection in the area, including a shortage of Remdesivir.



/Health Ministry Press Release