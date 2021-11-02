Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy and Windy in Most Parts of the Country

Today from the west the clouds will increase, mostly medium and high. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). It will rain in many places from west to east. It will blow to a moderate wind from the southwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong and there will be short-term breaks in the clouds.

The wind will be strong in the mountains as well, and in some places in the Fore-Balkans there are conditions for the wind to blow. Maximum temperatures will be from about 10° Celsius in places in the western regions, where precipitation will be more significant, to 17° - 18°C in the east. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be significantly lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea clouds will be more often significant. It will rain in the evening. A moderate to strong south wind will blow. It will be a little warmer, with maximum air temperatures of 15-17°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 14-15°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

The mountains will be dominated by cloudy and windy weather with rainfall, more significant in the western regions. On the highest peaks the rain will mix with snow. The wind will be mostly strong, in the high and open parts and a stormy southwest wind, which in the evening will start to be oriented from the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 11°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.



