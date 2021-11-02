COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6007 New Cases, 310 Deaths, 14,545 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

608 499 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 6 007 and 102 412 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 49,862 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 5,621,877. Of the medical staff, 15,927 have been infected, including 4,384 doctors, 5,330 nurses, 2,768 nurses and 328 paramedics.

8,030 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 669 are in intensive care units. 481,778 people were cured, of which 3,009 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 24,309, and 310 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,874,721, with 14,545 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 86.40% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 93.87% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1,341 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.16% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus