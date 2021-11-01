Half of the Parents in Bulgaria Consider Private Lessons Compulsory

Half of the parents consider private lessons compulsory in order for their child to be admitted to the desired school. This shows a survey of the educational platform Nauchi.bg among 400 Bulgarian parents, teachers and students.

The survey, conducted in September, examined the attitudes of the three key groups towards online tools, distance learning, private lessons and innovative teaching methods.

Over 50% of the surveyed students are also of the opinion that they would not be able to enter the school they want without additional extracurricular activities. Most often, students think that private lessons would help them prepare for an upcoming exam or graduation, as well as difficulties with a particular subject.

Choice

More than 80% of the surveyed parents indicate that learning subjects through innovative and interactive methods leads to increased knowledge of children.

One of the main factors that are important when students look for additional lessons is the qualification and experience of the teacher (63.2% of the surveyed students). More than 2/3 of the surveyed parents are of the same opinion.

The most important for the students are the way of teaching the curriculum, as well as the good communication between teacher and student.

Teachers

More than half of the surveyed teachers (55.8%) have conducted individual online lessons and would have conducted such lessons if they had not done so before. Teachers see an additional positive effect of online lessons - more confident use of digital technologies and the opportunity to use more, diverse and innovative teaching methods. According to teachers, among the most positive changes for students in online lessons is the improved communication with their students.

About the study

The detailed research was conducted on the initiative of the educational platform Nauchi.bg. Its aim is to check the attitudes and opinions of the three key groups - students, teachers and parents - towards the online form of education, private lessons in Bulgaria and the impact of the new conditions on each of the areas of education.

The founders of Nauchi.bg are Georgi Kirilov and Daniel Tuechki, who accept Bulgarian education as their cause. Their platform connects qualified teachers with students to conduct private online lessons. One of the main advantages of the platform is that it helps to easily and quickly find a teacher in the desired subject regardless of the location of teachers and students.

So far, the boys have spent over 5,800 hours and over 180 interviews with teachers, parents and students developing the platform. In Nauchi.bg everyone can choose from 200 teachers in 16 categories.

Material base

The founders of Nauchi.bg have chosen today's holiday - the Day of the People's Awakeners - for the official opening of the new section of their platform: a portal for downloading, buying and selling teaching materials prepared by teachers for their colleagues. The section called "Materials" contains aids, information posters, summary infographics and a number of other useful resources that Bulgarian teachers can download and print for the walls of their classroom. Each of them can also create and upload such, and at its discretion has the opportunity to set a price for them or share them completely free of charge.



