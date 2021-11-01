Bulgaria: Up to 25°C this week. What Weather can we Expect this November?

The first half of November will be calm, quiet, foggy in the morning, but sunny in the afternoon. The predominant days will be when the country will be under the influence of anticyclones - no precipitation, with temperatures around and above normal for the month.

In the early hours of the first day of November in the lower regions of the country will be fog or low clouds. Around noon from west to east the clouds will break and the sun will appear. Temperatures in the warm part of the day will be from 13 to 18 degrees. In the areas to the east, however, the clouds will remain throughout the day with light rainfall.

In the mountains the weather will be radically different. Temperatures during the day will be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius. The higher we climb, the less cloudy it will be. No precipitation is expected.

On Tuesday, atmospheric instability will pass from west to east over the country with short-term precipitation, more irrigating in the western regions. Daily temperatures will be without significant changes. From Wednesday onwards, calm autumn weather awaits us with fogs in the morning, dynamic clouds and hesitant sun in the afternoon. Almost until the very end of the week, a powerful transfer of warm Mediterranean air will provide unusually high daily temperatures for the season. In some parts of the country, thermometers will reach values around 25 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

No sharp changes in the weather are expected in the second week of the month. The conditions will remain foggy at night and in the early hours. In some areas - in closed valleys and around water bodies such as the Danube - the fogs will be longer. There will be sun, but temperatures will return to normal for the season autumn values between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.



/Nova