Sofia: With a Bank Card, Instead of a Ticket, you can Travel in the Subway from Today

With a bank card citizens of Sofia can pay for the subway trip from today. All 16 metro stations are equipped with bank card readers, regardless of whether they are debit or credit, CGM reported.

Payment will be contactless, after the third boarding in public transport, the system reports up to BGN 4, which is the price of the daily ticket for all vehicles in Sofia.

The condition is that the citizen pays for all trips with only the same bank card, otherwise the bonus is lost, the Center for Urban Mobility clarifies.

Tests of the subway system ended on Friday. In recent days, more than 2,000 people have passed through the city railway with bank cards, said Dimitar Dilchev, executive director of the Center for Urban Mobility.

The validation of the trip through bank cards and in the subway is another step towards upgrading the services for the convenience of passengers with public transport and the use of the ticket system.



/OFFNews