Sofia: With a Bank Card, Instead of a Ticket, you can Travel in the Subway from Today

Society | November 1, 2021, Monday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Sofia: With a Bank Card, Instead of a Ticket, you can Travel in the Subway from Today

With a bank card citizens of Sofia can pay for the subway trip from today. All 16 metro stations are equipped with bank card readers, regardless of whether they are debit or credit, CGM reported.

Payment will be contactless, after the third boarding in public transport, the system reports up to BGN 4, which is the price of the daily ticket for all vehicles in Sofia.

The condition is that the citizen pays for all trips with only the same bank card, otherwise the bonus is lost, the Center for Urban Mobility clarifies.

Tests of the subway system ended on Friday. In recent days, more than 2,000 people have passed through the city railway with bank cards, said Dimitar Dilchev, executive director of the Center for Urban Mobility.

The validation of the trip through bank cards and in the subway is another step towards upgrading the services for the convenience of passengers with public transport and the use of the ticket system.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: subway, bank card, sofia, travel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria