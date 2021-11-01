Pfizer's Unique Experiment: To Vaccinate an Entire City

Brazil is among the worst affected countries in the world by the Covid pandemic, with more than 600,000 victims. But what if everyone without exception is vaccinated? Pfizer began such an experiment in the city of Toledo.

Brazil is perhaps the most polarized country in the world in terms of immunizations against Covid-19. On the one hand, they have a head of state who claims that vaccines could cause AIDS, which is why Facebook and YouTube removes his video from their platforms. On the other hand, 94 percent of Brazilians definitely want to be vaccinated, according to a recent study by the sociological institute Datafolha. And all this is happening against the background of the high number of victims of the pandemic in this country so far - more than 600 thousand Brazilians died from Covid-19.

"Now the whole world is watching us"

It is in the country, whose president Jair Bolsonaro claims that the virus is nothing more than a "mild flu", that Pfizer's unique experiment begins: all 143,000 residents of the city of Toledo in the southwestern part of the country will be vaccinated, and then for one year will be monitored what happens if all without exception are vaccinated with the vaccine of BioNTech / Pfizer.

Meanwhile, 99 percent of the city's residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 65 percent have received the second dose. Booster doses of the vaccine are also given. According to the mayor of Toledo Beto Luniti, from the very beginning the population strictly observes the requirements for distance and wearing masks and in general is very positive about the project. "Now the whole world is watching us," he said.

How Toledo fought for the experiment

The mayor, who had Covid-19, spread the diagnosis online during his illness - as a warning to his fellow citizens. "We in Toledo believe in science, and I, as the person in charge of almost 150,000 people, must set an example with my behavior," Luniti said. "Our president is not a good example in this regard," he said.

Toledo perfectly meets the requirements for conducting the experiment in question: it is a medium-sized city with health services, a hospital and a university that can be useful for the study. And there are no people in the population who are against vaccines. Toledo managed to establish itself as the "capital" of the project in competition with many other cities - it received the highest score of 100 points.



/OFFNews