Bulgarian Prof. Kozhuharova: It is Possible to Reach a State of Total Lockdown

It is possible to reach a total lockdown. Everything stops when hospitals cannot provide us with the care we need. The interval between 6000 and 8000 hospital beds occupied for non-intensive patients is acceptable. Our system probably can't accept more than this limit because there aren't that many staff. It's not about the beds, it's about the staff. This was said in "The Day Begins" by the epidemiologist and advisor to the Minister of Health Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

She said that the fourth wave of coronavirus is the highest that Bulgaria is facing. The peak is expected to be reached this week.

According to her, the green certificate was introduced on time.

"It doesn't make sense in countries with a high coverage of vaccination. It aims to limit the circulation of the virus, as very few people are vaccinated. The green certificate has led to testing of many people, increased interest in vaccines," added Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

She stressed that the problem can be solved only on the basis of vaccination, because this is not the last wave.

"We need green certificates until we achieve normal vaccination coverage. The introduction of an antibody certificate means that people will stop testing for the virus," explained Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

According to her, this would be the wrong approach.

"In this week that has started, children do not have to go back to school, but they cannot stay at home for months because the results of this pandemic will be seen by people in 15-20 years and they will be scary," he said. Prof. Mira Kozhukharova.



/BNT