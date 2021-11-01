UN Climate Conference in Glasgow Began with a Minute of Silence for COVID-19 Victims

The inaugural UN climate conference in Glasgow is the last chance to limit global warming to less than one and a half degrees Celsius. This was stated in his opening speech by the chairman of the conference Alok Sharma. COP26 began with a minute of silence in memory of the Covid-19 victims.

Experts believe that in order to limit the deepening negative effects of global warming, it should be limited to one and a half degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.

The goal set in the Paris Agreement of COP21 in 2015 was an optimal increase to 2 degrees Celsius. However, scientists and activists are pushing for the target to be revised and for real measures to limit climate change to be increased.

Alok Sharma, who opened the Glasgow meeting, which was actually postponed since last year due to Covid-19, said that climate change "has not taken a break" for this year and that this conference is the last chance and hope to be implemented initial goals set 6 years ago.

Earlier in an interview with the BBC, Sharma said that everything depends on world leaders and they must unite and take a step forward.

The two-week conference brought together delegates from about 200 countries to discuss reducing emissions by 2030.

Glasgow is expected to host more than 25,000 people, including foreign delegates and protesters.

Arriving in Glasgow, young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Andrew Marr's Sunday morning show on the BBC that she had not been officially invited to make a statement at the forum.

Thunberg, 18, said that "sometimes it is necessary for environmental activists to anger people."

The leaders of the 20 most developed economies in the world, with the exception of Russia and China, arrive directly from Rome, where they met over the weekend.

In it, Prince Charles called on governments to work with the private sector "if they want progress to be made in the name of humanity."

"If Glasgow fails, everything fails," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the Glasgow meeting. However, Johnson also expressed optimism about the chances for progress on the topic within the conference.

Labor's Emily Thornby said the meeting should not be another opportunity for Boris Johnson to pose with world leaders, but to show the necessary leadership to reach a deal.

Sunday afternoon, it was reported that many who chose to travel environmentally friendly by train from London to Glasgow, stayed at Euston Station in the British capital because of canceled trains. The reason is a fallen tree on the route, which damaged the power supply.



