Bulgaria: Parents and Teachers Protest Against COVID-19 Testing of Children at School

Business | November 1, 2021, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Parents and Teachers Protest Against COVID-19 Testing of Children at School BGNES

Parents and teachers who do not agree with the testing of children at school are protesting today. Apart from Sofia, similar manifestations of dissatisfaction are expected in other cities of the country.

The protest is gaining followers on social media, where it was announced.

Do Parents and Children Agree with the Gentle COVID-19 Tests in Bulgaria?

The protesters are against the testing of students and adults with tests that they believe have 57% reliability and against measures that, as they say, restrict people's rights and freedoms.

In Sofia, the procession starts at 3 pm in front of the entrance to the National Palace of Culture, will continue to the Ministry of Health, after which it will move in front of the presidency.

Protests were also organized in Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Gotse Delchev, Montana, Silistra, Stara Zagora, Chepelare and Yambol.

The protest was supported by the United Parents Organization.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, children, parents, COVID-19, test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria