Bulgaria: Parents and Teachers Protest Against COVID-19 Testing of Children at School

Parents and teachers who do not agree with the testing of children at school are protesting today. Apart from Sofia, similar manifestations of dissatisfaction are expected in other cities of the country.

The protest is gaining followers on social media, where it was announced.

Do Parents and Children Agree with the Gentle COVID-19 Tests in Bulgaria?

The protesters are against the testing of students and adults with tests that they believe have 57% reliability and against measures that, as they say, restrict people's rights and freedoms.

In Sofia, the procession starts at 3 pm in front of the entrance to the National Palace of Culture, will continue to the Ministry of Health, after which it will move in front of the presidency.

Protests were also organized in Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Gotse Delchev, Montana, Silistra, Stara Zagora, Chepelare and Yambol.

The protest was supported by the United Parents Organization.



/BNR