Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, has Resigned
The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, resigned last night after the poor performance of his SDSM party in the second round of local elections, world agencies reported.
"I take full responsibility for the defeat of the elections," Zaev, whose Social Democratic Party is the leader in the ruling coalition, told a news conference. "I am resigning from the post of prime minister and from the post of party chairman," he added.
Zaev had promised to resign if his party performed poorly in the capital, Skopje. Opposition mayoral candidate Daniela Arsovska won the second round of elections with 55.85 per cent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said after counting 60 per cent of the vote.
Arsovska is running as an independent with the support of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » VMRO-DPMNE Wins Convincingly Local Elections in the Republic of North Macedonia
- » The CEC Decided how Quarantined People will Vote in Bulgaria’s November 14 Election
- » Constitutional Court: Presidential Decree Appointing Kiril Petkov as Minister Violates the Constitution
- » 2021 Elections: 2in1 Vote for Bulgarians Abroad - 760 Sections will be Opened in 68 Countries
- » Bulgaria’s “Gallup International”: Current President Radev with 51.6%, GERB first, BSP second
- » Bulgaria: The “Green Certificate” will Not be Required for the November 14 Elections