VMRO-DPMNE Wins Convincingly Local Elections in the Republic of North Macedonia
VMRO-DPMNE is the absolute winner of yesterday's local elections in the Republic of North Macedonia, according to the latest data announced tonight on the website of the State Election Commission, Macedonian media reported.
VMRO-DPMNE won the elections in 20 municipalities, including Ohrid, Bitola, Vevchani, Makedonski Brod, Resen, Gevgelija, Radovish and others. VMRO-DPMNE-backed independent candidate Danela Arsovska won the mayoral seat in Skopje.
The ruling SDSM wins in only seven smaller municipalities, the Democratic Union for Integration also wins seven municipalities, the Alliance for Albanians / Alternative wins two municipalities, and the Besa party wins two as well. The Democratic Party of Albanians wins one mayoral seat.
/BTA
