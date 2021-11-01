VMRO-DPMNE Wins Convincingly Local Elections in the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics » ELECTIONS | November 1, 2021, Monday // 08:52
Bulgaria: VMRO-DPMNE Wins Convincingly Local Elections in the Republic of North Macedonia BNR

VMRO-DPMNE is the absolute winner of yesterday's local elections in the Republic of North Macedonia, according to the latest data announced tonight on the website of the State Election Commission, Macedonian media reported.

VMRO-DPMNE won the elections in 20 municipalities, including Ohrid, Bitola, Vevchani, Makedonski Brod, Resen, Gevgelija, Radovish and others. VMRO-DPMNE-backed independent candidate Danela Arsovska won the mayoral seat in Skopje.

The ruling SDSM wins in only seven smaller municipalities, the Democratic Union for Integration also wins seven municipalities, the Alliance for Albanians / Alternative wins two municipalities, and the Besa party wins two as well. The Democratic Party of Albanians wins one mayoral seat.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: SDSM, election, north macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE, daniela arsovska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria