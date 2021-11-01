Weather in Bulgaria: November Begins with Warm Temperatures Between 13°-18°C

Today over the flat part of the country will prevail cloudy and foggy weather. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In some places, mainly in the eastern regions, it will thunder. It will be mostly sunny over the mountainous areas. A light to moderate east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 13° and 18° Celsius. In the evening and during the night against Tuesday over Western and Central Bulgaria the visibility will improve, and the clouds will temporarily break and decrease. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Cloudy, before noon and foggy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. It will rumble in places. A light to moderate east wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the morning there will be fog in the lower parts. It will blow moderately, in the high and open parts - to a strong wind from west-southwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.



/Focus