COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1457 New Cases, 81 Deaths, 4,979 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

602 492 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,457. 99,724 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 16,968 tests have been performed, bringing the total to 5,572,026. Of the medical staff, 15,874 have been infected, including 4,370 doctors, 5,312 nurses, 2,759 nurses and 328 paramedics. 7,973 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 680 are in intensive care units.

478,769 people were cured, of which 600 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 23,999, and 81 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,722,888 people, of whom 55,856 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,860,195, with 4,979 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.51% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 92.59% of the dead were not vaccinated. 332 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.87% of them have not been vaccinated



/Focus