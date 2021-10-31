Bulgarian Doctor: Caretaker Government Should Introduce Mandatory Vaccination

"The ideal option is to introduce compulsory vaccination in the country with a caretaker government," said Dr. Miroslav Nenkov in the Awake! Studio.

"Those who oppose the measures, the green certificate and vaccination do not make any proposal to tackle the pandemic. Everyone is angry, protesting, but not giving their decision. I would give a solution - mandatory vaccination. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and has no side effects. It is immunogenic," he said.

The doctor reminded us again that the vaccine will not prevent us from becoming infected with COVID-19, but will help us to get through the virus more easily if this happens.

He added that he wondered why people still believed they would be chipped.

"Vaccine nonsense is constantly being heard. The bad thing is that society believes that it will be chipped." People tend to go to fortune tellers, to be treated on the Internet, but not to listen to doctors," Nenkov added.

According to him, the leaders of the state contribute to the distrust of medicine.

"I try to be as honest as possible when I talk about what the virus is and what the meaning of the vaccine is. The goal is not to persuade them to get immunized. In the end, everyone will judge for themselves ", the doctor explained.



/Nova