Bulgarian Doctor: Caretaker Government Should Introduce Mandatory Vaccination
"The ideal option is to introduce compulsory vaccination in the country with a caretaker government," said Dr. Miroslav Nenkov in the Awake! Studio.
"Those who oppose the measures, the green certificate and vaccination do not make any proposal to tackle the pandemic. Everyone is angry, protesting, but not giving their decision. I would give a solution - mandatory vaccination. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and has no side effects. It is immunogenic," he said.
The doctor reminded us again that the vaccine will not prevent us from becoming infected with COVID-19, but will help us to get through the virus more easily if this happens.
He added that he wondered why people still believed they would be chipped.
"Vaccine nonsense is constantly being heard. The bad thing is that society believes that it will be chipped." People tend to go to fortune tellers, to be treated on the Internet, but not to listen to doctors," Nenkov added.
According to him, the leaders of the state contribute to the distrust of medicine.
"I try to be as honest as possible when I talk about what the virus is and what the meaning of the vaccine is. The goal is not to persuade them to get immunized. In the end, everyone will judge for themselves ", the doctor explained.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Emergency Aid Spokesperson: If We do not Want to be Vaccinated, We must Follow the Measures
- » Mathematician: Up to 20,000 New Cases of COVID-19 in December, if We Don’t Tighten the Measures
- » More than 2 million COVID Certificates have been Downloaded in Bulgaria
- » More than 7 million Britons already have a Third Dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5256 New Cases, 154 Deaths, 23,164 Vaccinations in Last 24h
- » Here is Where You can get Vaccinated in Bulgaria during the Weekend