Bulgaria Turned the Clock Back an Hour

Society | October 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:32
On the night of Saturday against Sunday, October 31 at 4 o'clock in the morning we returned to winter time. At 4 o'clock on Sunday night, the clocks were turned back an hour.

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to abolish the seasonal shift. Member States shall decide whether to switch to full daylight saving time.

/BNR

Tags: clock, hour, winter time, EU
