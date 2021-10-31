Bulgarian Teachers have Done Better with Distance Learning than their European Counterparts

A study by the European Commission shows that because of distance learning, children spend an average of six and a half hours online online. At the same time, Bulgarian experts claim that teachers in our country do better in online learning than their European counterparts.

According to research by the Center for Safe Internet, Bulgarian teachers have organized the environment for real learning and contact via the Internet much faster and more flexibly than their European counterparts. The conclusions are from comparative partner observations of the organization in France and Great Britain, says the coordinator of the center Georgi Apostolov.

"In big Western European countries, this happened as a message - which lesson to prepare, then send a test, complete tests and checks, without the real presence of the teacher. While many of us tried and actually led the lessons online."

Distance learning in our country has involved nearly 80 percent of parents. At the same time, however, the extended stay in the online environment provokes a number of risks for the physical and mental health of children.

"But how it happens and what the children do during these classes, something that can be controlled by responsible adults, here we are talking about teachers and we are talking about parents."



/BNR