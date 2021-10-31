The G20 Summit Approved a Minimum Corporate Tax of 15%
The leaders of the world's largest economies today supported the imposition of a minimum tax rate on corporations, the Associated Press reported.
The agreement reached at the G20 summit in Rome aims to establish international tax rules so that multinational companies cannot avoid taxation by registering in offshore territories.
The finance ministers of the group of 20 most developed countries agreed in July on a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. His official approval at today's meeting was expected.
The deal is for a lower minimum rate than what US President Joe Biden originally called for, namely 21 percent. Still, Biden expressed his satisfaction. "Here in the G20, leaders representing 80 percent of world GDP, both allies and competitors, have announced clear support for a minimum global tax rate," he wrote on Twitter. "This is more than just a tax deal - it is diplomacy to reshape the world economy and fulfill our promises to our peoples," he added.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt
- » The CEC Decided how Quarantined People will Vote in Bulgaria’s November 14 Election
- » G20 Leaders are Discussing Energy Prices and other Economic Issues Today
- » Health Minister Katsarov Signals Sofia Prosecutor and Claims Borissov Spread Lies about Vaccines
- » Bulgarian Lawyer: Kiril Petkov was Not a Minister
- » Constitutional Court: Presidential Decree Appointing Kiril Petkov as Minister Violates the Constitution