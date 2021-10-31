Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Chances of Rain in some parts of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Chances of Rain in some parts of the Country Pixabay

Today over the flat part of the country there will be low layered clouds or fog, which will persist for most of the day and in some places, mainly in the eastern regions, it will rain lightly. It will be mostly sunny over the mountainous areas. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius, in Sofia around 12°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Hristo Hristov, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy, before noon in some places and foggy weather; in some places it will rain lightly. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. Before noon there will be fog in the lower parts. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, cloudy, sunny, weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria