Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Chances of Rain in some parts of the Country

Today over the flat part of the country there will be low layered clouds or fog, which will persist for most of the day and in some places, mainly in the eastern regions, it will rain lightly. It will be mostly sunny over the mountainous areas. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius, in Sofia around 12°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Hristo Hristov, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy, before noon in some places and foggy weather; in some places it will rain lightly. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be about 3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. Before noon there will be fog in the lower parts. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 9°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.



/Focus