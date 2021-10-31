Bulgaria has Crossed the Threshold of 600,000 Cases of COVID-19

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria, 601,035 cases of coronavirus have been registered, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are currently 98,948 active cases, and 2,836 infections have been registered in the last 24 hours. The tests performed for a 24-hour period are 32,588.

In the past 24 hours, 46 people have died and 417 have been admitted to hospital. The share of unvaccinated in both groups is 91.3 and 87 percent, respectively. A total of 7880 patients with covid are hospitalized.

The doses of vaccine administered for the past 24 hours are 7740.



