Emergency Aid Spokesperson: If We do not Want to be Vaccinated, We must Follow the Measures

Bulgaria continues to be the least immunized country against COVID-19 in Europe. Hospitals and doctors in our country are at their limit. In "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" the topic was commented by the spokesperson of the Center for Emergency Aid in Sofia Katya Sungarska.

"The numbers are heavy, we are climbing quite heavy and serious rankings, maybe it is good to say that we are staring at our rights too much and forgetting that there is an obligation against every right," she said.

If we as a nation have decided that we do not want to be vaccinated, this is our right, but the obligation to comply with the measures is opposite, Sungarska added. The pandemic has led us to the conclusion that for a significant part of society, health and life are not the number one priority.

"Throughout the pandemic, with our emergency colleagues in the country, we are the first line of the first line, this is a recurrence for us. This wave seems to be more violent because many young people have started to get sick, some have lost their lives.", commented Sungarska.

For yesterday's 12-hour duty in the Emergency Department there were 510 calls, of which 200 - covid, among them 8 children. Katya Sungarska explained that under great stress and pressure, the immunity of doctors falls and they also get sick and are at their limit.

"The last wave was anger, now it seems to be disbelief. In general, our society lives as if there is no virus, no pandemic, but when the knife rests on the bone, someone is sought to be to blame," explained the spokeswoman for the Emergency Service.

According to her, in hospitals a doctor and a nurse serve a huge number of people. Sungarska called for us to listen to the color of the nation, the people of the spirit and the art.

"All the time, during this pandemic, none of them spat - on the contrary. They showed understanding and called on people to follow the measures and stay at home. It is no coincidence that they are the color of our nation, because they went through the situation with great dignity," he said. she.

On the issue of the delay of the ambulances, Sungarska explained that when a signal is received, it is triage - that is, its urgency is assessed and the worst cases are reached first. The coordination takes place in minutes, but there are over 90 hospitals in Sofia and that is why the system is overloaded. She reiterated her call for measures to be taken to prevent the health system from collapsing.



/BNT