Mathematician: Up to 20,000 New Cases of COVID-19 in December, if We Don’t Tighten the Measures
If measures are not tightened, we could reach 20,000 new cases of coronavirus per day in November and December. This is what the mathematician Prof. Ognyan Kunchev predicted on the air of "Awake".
According to him, the hospitals in our country are on the edge. "Weekly data show that the incidence is rising. We have officially registered 710 intensive beds and 9000 COVID beds. These are the limits of our system. At the moment, they are almost full," Kunchev explained.
According to him, the green certificate is a reasonable solution, but if the measure is followed. "The observation of many people is that it is not working properly. When a new measure is included, it takes at least two weeks to see a result," the mathematician explained.
Kunchev commented that in 10 days we will have 170 coronavirus deaths per day.
/Nova
