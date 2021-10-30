More than 7 million Britons already have a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Statistics show that in the last seven days alone, more than 2 million have received a booster vaccine. Health Minister Sajid Javid called on people who received an invitation for a third vaccine to take advantage of it as soon as possible to boost their immune system for the winter.

The placement of the third dose was withdrawn earlier for those most in need to speed up the program. For most people, however, the previous schedule for booster vaccination remains 6 months after the second dose.

Data for the last 24 hours show that there are 43,467 new coronavirus infections and 186 deaths in the United Kingdom. National statistics also report that for the week ending October 22, one in 50 people in England was infected with the virus - the highest rate since January 2.



/BNR