The CEC Decided how Quarantined People will Vote in Bulgaria’s November 14 Election

Voters placed under mandatory quarantine or isolation will be able to vote in the November 14th elections with a mobile ballot box, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided.

They will have to submit an application from 1 to 14 November included, and on the Election Day itself, to the mayor of the region, municipality or settlement. There are several ways to submit an application, including hand-signed by the voter and submitted by a proxy, without the need for notarization, by mail or fax, electronically.

CEC Deputy Chairman Tsvetozar Tomov raised the question of how to prevent voters from violating quarantine and going to the polls at the polling station. He suggested considering deleting their names from the lists at a permanent address. Then we will see if we will deal with the avalanche of applications for a mobile polling station, he commented.

We cannot cover every life hypothesis, CEC members responded, noting that quarantined voters were given the opportunity to submit their applications in more than three ways and to vote in a simplified manner.

During the meeting it was proposed to discuss the option of requesting from RHI information about the quarantined persons.

Today, the CEC also adopted a decision regarding the organization of voting in the conditions of an emergency epidemic situation.



/BTA