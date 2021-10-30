Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today with Max Temp Between 12°-17°C

Today will be mostly sunny. Before noon in many places in the plains there will be fog or low clouds, more permanent in Eastern Bulgaria. The wind from east-northeast will intensify to moderate. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 17° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for October. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Victoria Kleshtanova, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be low clouds over the Black Sea coast before noon, which will decrease to sunny weather in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. A moderate to strong east wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.



/Focus