COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5256 New Cases, 154 Deaths, 23,164 Vaccinations in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 30, 2021, Saturday // 10:03
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5256 New Cases, 154 Deaths, 23,164 Vaccinations in Last 24h Pixabay

5256 are the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 53,300 tests performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show.

The death toll for the last day was 154. 92.21 percent of those who died during the night were not vaccinated. And of those newly infected for the day, 87.01 percent had not been vaccinated.

For the last day the cured are 1581.

96,797 are active cases of infection. 7680 are in total hospitalized, of which 676 are in the intensive care unit. 939 are newly admitted to hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 88.18 percent have not been vaccinated.

23,164 are the total vaccination doses for the last 24 hours.

The site specifies that all persons with a completed vaccination course have been vaccinated.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, vaccination, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria