COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5256 New Cases, 154 Deaths, 23,164 Vaccinations in Last 24h

5256 are the new cases of coronavirus infection for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 53,300 tests performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show.

The death toll for the last day was 154. 92.21 percent of those who died during the night were not vaccinated. And of those newly infected for the day, 87.01 percent had not been vaccinated.

For the last day the cured are 1581.

96,797 are active cases of infection. 7680 are in total hospitalized, of which 676 are in the intensive care unit. 939 are newly admitted to hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 88.18 percent have not been vaccinated.

23,164 are the total vaccination doses for the last 24 hours.

The site specifies that all persons with a completed vaccination course have been vaccinated.



