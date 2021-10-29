Here is Where You can get Vaccinated in Bulgaria during the Weekend

Here is a list, provided by the Ministry of Health, of outsourced vaccination points all over the country, where immunizations will be performed during Saturday and Sunday (30-31.10.2021):

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- Druzhba neighborhood, Cultural House, with working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- The Mall, opening hours 1pm - 6pm.

- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- NDK Metro Station, with working hours 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski "- from 12 noon to 5 pm

Varna:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) outsourced vaccination points will be located on the territory of Technopolis Varna 2 stores (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.) and Metro (2 Atanas Moskov Str.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burgas:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) temporary immunization points will be located on the territory of the Metro store, with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 30.10 (Saturday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the Metro store, with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm, as well as at the Samovodska Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours from 9 am to 13 h

Yambol:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm.

Gabrovo:

On 30.10 (Saturday) the immunization point will be located next to the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.

Pazardzhik:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) immunization point will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis" (Blvd. "Stefan Stambolov" №13), with working hours from 10 am to 4 pm Each vaccinated person will receive a gift-card worth BGN 20

Dobrich:

On 31.10 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located in the Praktiker store, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vratsa:

On 30.10 (Saturday) a mobile team will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the town of Krivodol, with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon;

On 31.10 (Sunday) from 8 am to 12 noon a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

Plovdiv:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) an external immunization point will be located on the territory of the Metro store (Trakia).

Apart from the exported vaccination points, those wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the weekends can also do so in the following offices on the territory of the country:

Sofia:

On 30.10 (Saturday) the medical center "ReproBioMed" (residential complex "Ovcha Kupel", ul. "Boycho Ognyanov" №28) will be open, with working hours from 8 am to 2 pm

The following immunization offices will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- Medical Center - NI Pirogov "(21 Totleben Blvd.), with working hours from 8 am to 5.30 pm

- Military Medical Academy (3 G. Sofiyski Blvd.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Medical Institute of the Ministry of Interior (79 Gen. Skobelev Blvd.), with working hours from 8 am to 4 pm

- Fifth Hospital Sofia (67A Stoletov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- University Hospital "St. Ivan Rilski "(15 Acad. Ivan Geshov Str.), With working hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sofia district:

The following vaccination points will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- UMHAT "St. Anna" (Sofia, 1 Dimitar Mollov Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 8 pm

- MHAT "Elin Pelin" (town of Elin Pelin, 15 Zdravets Str.), With working hours from 9 am to 1 pm

On Saturday, an immunization office will work in the town of Etropole in the MHAT "Prof. Dr. Alexander Gerchev "(1 Brigadirska Str., office 1), working hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plovdiv Region:

The following vaccination points will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- Plovdiv - RHI Plovdiv (ul. "Perushtitsa" № 1)

- Plovdiv - Medical Center "Medicus" (square "Monday Market" № 5),

- Plovdiv - "Medicus Alpha Specialized Surgical Hospital for active treatment" (21 Veliko Tarnovo Str.)

- Plovdiv - Diagnostic and Consulting Center "Pulmed" (Perushtitsa Str. 1A)

- Asenovgrad - "Multi-profile hospital for active treatment Asenovgrad" (28 Al. Stamboliyski Str.)

- Hissar - Vitus Medical Center (21 Al. Stamboliyski Str.)

Burgas:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) the immunization offices will work in the medical center of UMBAL Burgas - "St. Nicholas the Wonderworker", with working hours from 8 am to 7 pm, in the Complex Oncology Center, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as in El Masri Medical Center - from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, immunizations will be performed in RHI Burgas, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blagoevgrad District:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) immunizations will be performed in RHI Blagoevgrad, with working hours from 9 am to 4 pm

In the town of Gotse Delchev there will be a vaccination point in MHAT "Ivan Skenderov" (54 Stara Planina Str.) - from 7 am to 2 pm, and in MC "Artro" (1 Paul Lenz Str.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the town of Razlog vaccinations will be carried out in ET Dr. D. DZHUPANOV-APIMP-IPPMP-ZDRAVE (8 Byala Reka Str.) - from 8 am to 12 noon.

In the town of Sandanski, the immunization point will be located in the Southwestern Hospital Hospital (in the park area), with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon.

Veliko Tarnovo:

The following temporary immunization offices will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- RHI - Veliko Tarnovo (23 Nikola Gabrovski Str., Western entrance), with working hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- MOBAL "Dr. St. Cherkezov "AD (ul. Nish №1, office №212), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ruse county:

On 30.10 (Saturday) vaccination points will be opened in SBALPFZ "Dr. D. Gramatikov-Ruse" (Ruse, ul. "Aleya Lilia" №1), with working hours from 9 am to 3 pm, as and in MC-1 (Ruse, 36 Borisova Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday immunizations will be performed in MHAT "Julia Vrevska" (Byala, 62 Vasil Levski Str.), With working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Razgrad District:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) in the town of Isperih a temporary immunization point will work in MHAT "Isperih".

Haskovo region:

On 30.10 (Saturday) immunization offices will work in the Medical Center "Diamedical" (Dimitrovgrad), with working hours from 8 am to 12 noon and in RHI Haskovo (Municipal Square №2), with working hours from 8 till 2 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will be given at the Haskovo Hospital, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Targovishte:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) vaccination point will work in MHAT Targovishte, with working hours from 8 am to 1 pm

Pleven:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) immunization with a vaccine against COVID-19 will be performed in the University Hospital "Dr. Georgi Stranski" in office №103 and in the Hospital "St. Pantaleymon" (24 Trite bora Street). The offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pazardzhik:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) there will be temporary immunization points in MHAT "Pazardzhik" (15 Bolnichna Str., Office 4) and MHAT "Higia" (3 St. Ivan Rilski Str., Office 203).

Smolyan District:

On October 30 (Saturday) there will be an immunization office at MHAT-Devin, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On 31.10 (Sunday) there will be an immunization office in RHI-Smolyan, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montana:

The following vaccination points will be open on 30.10 (Saturday):

- RHI - Montana (Zheravitsa Square № 3), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm

- MC "City Clinic - St. Georgi "(92 Al. Stamboliyski Blvd.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sliven:

On 30.10 (Saturday) anyone who wishes can be immunized against COVID-19 in the Hadji Dimitar Hospital (5 Dimitar Pehlivanov Str.), With working hours from 4 pm to 5 pm

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) the immunization office will be open at MHAT "Dr. Ivan Seliminski" (1 Hristo Botev Str.), With working hours from 9 am to 12 noon.

Pernik:

On October 30 (Saturday) and October 31 (Sunday) the immunization office at DCC I will be open, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kyustendil District:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) vaccination points will be open in the town of Kyustendil (Rumena Voyvoda quarter, Tintyava Street), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm and in the town of Dupnitsa (1 Veliko Tarnovo Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stara Zagora:

On 30.10 (Saturday) there will be an immunization point in DCC I (62 Ruski Street), with working hours from 9 am to 2 pm

On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will also be given in RHI-Stara Zagora (10 Stefan Karadja Str.), With working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shumen:

On 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday) the immunization office of “ASMP - MC St. Ivan Rilski "(1 Vazrazhdane Square - the old polyclinic, eastern entrance), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silistra Region:

The following vaccination points will be open on 30.10 (Saturday) and 31.10 (Sunday):

- RHI Silistra (Silistra, 82 Petar Mutafchiev Str.), With working hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m .;

- MHAT Silistra (Silistra, 80 Petar Mutafchiev Str.), With working hours from 2 pm to 4 pm;

- Tutrakan Hospital (Tutrakan, 101 Transmariska Street), with working hours from 1 pm to 3 pm, and on Sundays from 1 pm when forming a group;

- MHAT Dulovo (town of Dulovo, 37 Rozova Dolina Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 12 noon.

Dobrich:

On 30.10 (Saturday) immunizations will be performed in RHI Dobrich, with working hours from 9 am to 2 pm



