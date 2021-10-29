Prime Minister Stefan Yanev Greeted the Bessarabian Bulgarians

Society » CULTURE | October 29, 2021, Friday // 16:56
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Stefan Yanev Greeted the Bessarabian Bulgarians

Regardless of their historical destiny, to live outside Bulgaria for more than 200 years, the Bessarabian Bulgarians remain an integral part of the Bulgarian cultural and spiritual community. This is stated in a greeting of the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev on the occasion of the Day of the Bessarabian Bulgarians, published on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers.

"For generations, Bessarabian Bulgarians have kept their traditions and continue to love Bulgaria. They are an example of defending the Bulgarian self-consciousness and a testament to the strength of Bulgarian roots," the prime minister said.

"Today we express our deep respect for the contribution of the Bessarabian Bulgarians to the development of Bulgaria. We welcome their achievements and together with them share the sincere desire to preserve and make even more active the relations between the people. It is the duty of the Bulgarian state to provide sufficient conditions and opportunities not only for the Bessarabian Bulgarians, but also for all our compatriots outside the borders of our country", says Stefan Yanev in his greeting.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bessarabian bulgarians, Stefan Yanev, Prime Minister, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria