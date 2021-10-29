Bulgarian Prime Minister: More Clarity about the COVID-19 Antibody Certificate Next Week

"It is likely that in the middle of next week there will be more clarity on the issuance of a certificate in the presence of antibodies after Covid's illness." This was said by the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev during the initiative "The government speaks! Openly" on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers.

All efforts of the caretaker government are aimed at preventing lockdown, "this is an extreme measure," Yanev added.

According to Yanev, the efforts are to preserve the health and life of the people and to increase the capacity of the health system. A reduction in the number of people infected with a higher percentage of those tested for coronavirus is being sought, the prime minister explained.

The peak of the morbidity may be in a plateau, said the Prime Minister, referring to the data on the morbidity and the analyzes of the experts. The prime minister agreed with criticism that the green certificate was introduced too quickly, but said everyone should be socially responsible.

We do not oblige anyone to be vaccinated, this is a personal choice, Yanev added and denied that there was pressure for its introduction from outside.

Asked about extending the conditions for issuing a green certificate to those who have antibodies after the illness, he assured that the issue is being investigated and it is likely that there will be more clarity in the middle of next week.

"But let me not predict what the specialists will decide, this is not a political decision," the prime minister said.

Tomorrow, the public procurement bids for the gentle tests for children from first to 4th grade will open. Parents will have the right to let their children study online if they do not approve of the testing, the prime minister assured.

Inflation in our country is comparable to that in other European countries, the process is global and should not surprise us, the Prime Minister added and announced that by the end of the year inflation in our country will be about 4 percent.

"Which, at this point from an economic point of view, is considered normal and in particular its impact on individual families, individual households should not be so serious. Of course, there are people with low incomes, which 1% for them is a lot.”

The state has the opportunity to influence the price of electricity and some of the opportunities have already been used, there are more. Expert talks will be held today as well. According to him, the price of electricity for households will be the main topic from now on with a horizon until January 1.

"We are working on this topic, I would not like to speculate on figures or percentages, as there is time to make these decisions and it is the responsibility of many people, so I would not like to speak on behalf of this type of collective decision to be taken".

Prime Minister Yanev learned about Kiril Petkov's dual citizenship when the topic was raised publicly. He did not comment on the decision of the Constitutional Court, but said that it was a ruling on behalf of the laws of Bulgaria.

Yanev called on everyone to abide by the Constitution and the laws, and when asked about Petkov's presence in the first cabinet, he said he had no remarks, but called on him:

"Let him be so kind as to abide by the Constitution and the laws if he has not understood exactly what happened at some point in this whole procedure."

The collective acts of the Council of Ministers cannot be attacked after the ruling of the Constitutional Court because of Petkov's dual citizenship, Yanev said. As for his individual acts as a minister, he confirmed that they could be attacked by interested parties.



/BNR