Fuel Prices will Rise More by the End of the Year

Fuel prices will rise by another 10 cents by the end of the year, traders predict. The upward trend in prices is due to more expensive oil on international markets.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, a liter of the most popular gasoline will be sold for about BGN 2.50. There will also be an increase in the price for diesel and autogas. In the last month alone, fuel prices have risen by an average of between 5 and 6%.

"The market has started to stabilize, demand has started to increase and the values ​​have risen dramatically, if I'm not mistaken, $ 50 per barrel, they have reached the current around 86. So you can see that this is a serious rise, which is reflected in the percentage in the prices of the gas stations", commented Svetoslav Benchev from the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association.

The upward trend is dictated by oil prices on international markets and is likely to remain so in the months until at least the end of the year.

"Around the Christmas holidays, fuel prices may indeed reach 2.50-2.51, but these are the normal market situations in the country at the moment," Benchev added.



