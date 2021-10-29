Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Easily Transmit the Delta Variant to the Household

The Delta variant of the new coronavirus can be easily transmitted by vaccinated people through household contact, and contacts are unlikely to become infected if they themselves are vaccinated, according to a British study quoted by Reuters.

A study by experts from Imperial College London shows how the highly contagious Delta variant can spread even among the vaccinated population.

The authors of the study emphasize that the results do not detract from the argument that vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 and say that booster doses should be taken.

Researchers have found that infections in vaccinated people go away faster, but the viral load is similar to that in unvaccinated people.

"We found that vaccinated people can become infected and transmit the infection to the household, including vaccinated family members," said Dr. Anika Singanagam, one of the study's leaders.

It was attended by 621 people and it was found that of the 205 contact persons in households infected with the Delta variant, 38 percent were not vaccinated and 25 percent were vaccinated.

