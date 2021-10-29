Bulgarian Prime Minister: Complete Lockdown is a Last Resort that we Want to Avoid

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister: Complete Lockdown is a Last Resort that we Want to Avoid gov.bg

All the efforts of the official cabinet are not to reach a lockdown. This is an extreme measure that we want to deliberately avoid. This was stated by Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, who answered live questions from citizens and the media on Facebook.

"We have been working in this direction since the beginning of the first cabinet, when the whole methodology was revised in response to the COVID-19 crisis. A whole package of tools was prepared and implemented all summer. The measures were gentle so that business could work, the economy to work, people to be relatively calm and able to lead a normal life in the conditions of this type of disease," said Stefan Yanev.

The prime minister said the health issue was being used by most politicians in the run-up to the election, but assured that the job of the cabinet he headed would be to avoid a complete closure.

"The peak of the morbidity may be in the process of control, of reaching a plateau. I hope this will be confirmed in the coming days. The good news is that we have a much larger volume of people who are tested on a daily basis - 50- 60 thousand", added Stefan Yanev.

