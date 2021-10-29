Weather in Bulgaria: The Sun will Shine all over the Country with Max Temp Between 12°-17°C

It will be sunny today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Before noon there will be fog or low clouds in places in the plains and along the water basins. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 12° and 17° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change, slightly higher than the average for the month.

Sunny weather will prevail on the North Black Sea coast. Along the southern coast there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will be cloudy. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 14° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. A moderate east-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.



