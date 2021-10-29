COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5178 New Cases, 124 Dead, 23,395 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

592,943 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 5 178.

93 276 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 49,300 tests were performed, bringing the total to 5,469,185. Of the medical staff, 15,762 were infected, including 4,350 doctors, 5,276 nurses, 2,739 paramedics and 323 paramedics.

7,553 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 656 are in intensive care units. 475,949 people were cured, of which 2,321 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 23,718, and 124 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,824,345, and in the past 24 hours 23,395 were the newly registered vaccinated. 87.41% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 93.55% of the dead were not vaccinated. 897 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.08% of them have not been vaccinated.



