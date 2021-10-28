Facebook Changes Its Corporate Name to Meta

Facebook said Thursday it was changing its corporate name to Meta.

"From now on, we'll be metaverse first, not Facebook first," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's Oculus Connect event. "Over time, you won't need to use Facebook to use our other services."

The company will begin trading under the new stock ticker MVRS on December 1, Facebook said in a press release.

The much-anticipated name change comes a week after The Verge reported the company was rebranding to focus on its "metaverse" mission.

"Now, we have a new north star," Zuckerberg said. "From now on, we are going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first."

Facebook has faced a rocky few weeks after leaked documents exposed the company's controversial business practices. It has increasingly emphasized its metaverse mission.

But while experts previously told Insider that the metaverse emphasis was a "genius" marketing move, the company isn't free from the problems that have caused such widespread public backlash. And experts told Insider the name change wouldn't be enough to save it from the torrent of criticism.

The company is likely trying to "divert the conversation from their current problems onto the metaverse, which is exciting and futuristic," Anne Olderog, a senior partner at the consulting firm Vivaldi with 20 years of brand-strategy experience, said./BusinessInsider