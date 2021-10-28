Representatives of Bulgaria’s Businesses Protested Against the Green Certificate Today

National protest against the new measures against COVID-19. Representatives of branch organizations oppose the green certificate, which according to them was introduced hastily and without clear conditions.

Sofia

Protesters in Sofia first gathered at Orlov Most and blocked traffic at the intersection. The unhappy workers continued their demonstration with a procession to reach the building of the Ministry of Health and the Presidency. The square in front of the National Assembly was blocked at 4 p.m.

According to the business representatives, the state has not taken into account any of their recommendations, so that there is no serious economic effect on the restaurant industry. The calculations of the establishment guild show that after the introduction of the green certificate the turnover has dropped by 80%.

Varna

The protesting restaurateurs in Varna gather in front of the Municipality building. According to the organizers, the measures of the health authorities are inadequate and the system for green certificates is discriminatory. The business's demands are for the issuance of a green certificate to recognize the antibody test. The dissatisfied also demand that the state provide free tests and a procedure for taking them.

Representatives of more than 400 restaurants in Varna are expected to walk along the main boulevards of the city.

Veliko Tarnovo

Hundreds of owners and employees in Veliko Tarnovo restaurants blocked the Sofia-Varna road for an hour. Earlier, the dissidents took to the streets of the old capital, stopping briefly in front of the energy building as a sign of dissatisfaction with high electricity prices. They also passed the RHI to protest. Protesters caught a provocateur among them.

Burgas

In Burgas, representatives of the restaurant industry, the entertainment business and children's centers are dissatisfied. They gather in front of the RHI-Burgas building. Everyone insists on equality of labor.

The protesters will march on a main boulevard in the city, which will end in front of the district administration building.

Pleven

The protesters in Pleven marched from the theater building in a procession along the main pedestrian street to Vazrazhdane Square. There, under the windows of the District Administration, posters were erected with the words "Freedom", "We want to work" and called for the lifting of restrictions.

Plovdiv

Dissatisfied with the green certificate in Plovdiv blocked the traffic at the crossroads of the bath "Starinna", FOCUS News Agency reported. The protest is part of the national one of the representatives of the establishments.

The protesters marched along Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Blvd., and then stopped in front of Plovdiv Municipality. At 4 pm, they also blocked Tsar Boris III Blvd. on the south side of the tunnel, and then reached the crossroads of Starinna Baths again.

Pernik

Representatives of the tourist and restaurant business from Pernik, together with owners of gyms, blocked the traffic on the road Pernik - Sofia, stopping the traffic light near the village of Dragichevo. The dissatisfied did not have a permit to block the road, they were allowed to protest in the center of the village of Dragichevo. However, they did not follow the order.

The protesters said their industry was discriminated against and demanded that the green certificate be valid for everyone, including those working in state and municipal administrations.

Targovishte

A protest march also passed through key streets in Targovishte. The dissatisfied gathered in the center and marched in a peaceful procession to a junction, and the final exact building was the building of the Regional Health Inspectorate in the regional town. There were again calls for the antibody test to be recognized as a certificate.

Stara Zagora

Over 300 restaurateurs, hoteliers and supporting citizens from Stara Zagora blocked the intersection between the streets "Gen. Gurko ”and“ Patriarch Evtimiy ”in the city, BNR writes. At 3 pm, the restaurateurs closed their stores and gathered in front of the District Administration. Half an hour later, traffic was stopped at one of the busiest intersections.

Ruse

Representatives of business in Ruse also joined the national protest. The protesters' rally point was a parking lot in front of a large hypermarket in the central part of the city. From there, the participants in the dissatisfaction organized a procession to the building of the municipal and district administrations, closing for a short time a section of a boulevard and a central roundabout. Citizens and taxi drivers, dissatisfied with the anti-epidemic measures, also joined the protesters.

Kyustendil

More than 300 people joined a protest march in Kyustendil. The protest passed from the station square in the city, through the central pedestrian alley and the central square "Velbuzhd".

Kazanlak

Real bankruptcies and the closure of restaurants and bars in Kazanlak have caused hundreds of workers in the industry to protest. For nearly an hour, they closed central boulevards.



/Nova