Health Minister Katsarov Signals Sofia Prosecutor and Claims Borissov Spread Lies about Vaccines

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's claim that expired vaccines are being given is false news and poses a threat to national security in the wake of another wave of pandemics. This was stated in a letter to the Sofia City Prosecutor Iliana Kirilova by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

With his signal, he called on the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to take legal measures.

Here is the whole text of the letter of Minister Katsarov:

"Dear Madam City Prosecutor,

On October 24, this year, Mr. Boyko Metodiev Borissov, in a statement to the media, disseminated the following information "immunize the population with expired vaccines - Pfizer, until September 30 is their expiration date."

The statement is in the "fake news" category.

In Bulgaria, vaccines and drugs are administered only during the shelf life. There is no doctor or pharmacist in the world who would give his patient an expired medicine.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a health problem. This is a national crisis affecting virtually all spheres of public life.

Spreading the fake news, which was probably done as part of Mr. Borissov's election campaign, is a socially dangerous act, given the fact that the person is a former Bulgarian Prime Minister of Bulgaria and is currently chairman of the GERB political party and therefore, his speech can influence the decisions of many people.

The false news that expired vaccines are being administered can cause concern among the population and lead many people to give up vaccination, which could adversely affect the health and cost the lives of an indefinite number of our compatriots.

I believe that the act is of a high degree of danger and, given that it was committed in the midst of an epidemic wave of COVID, it poses a threat to the country's national security.

Please check the facts and circumstances and take the measures provided by law."

Yesterday, at a briefing on the allegations of the former Prime Minister, the director of the Executive Agency for Medicines Bogdan Kirilov announced that expired vaccines are not given in Bulgaria. He clarified that the manufacturer Pfazier has submitted a request to extend the shelf life of their product from 6 to 9 months, which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The adjusted shelf life applies to all vaccines produced after June 2021. Kirilov also said that the old expiration date is indicated on the vaccine doses, as there is no practical possibility to repackage the batches due to the special storage conditions. He added that there are discarded quantities that will be discarded, as these are undigested open vials.



