Bulgarian Scientist: By Christmas, COVID-19 Related Deaths could be 7 Times Higher

By Christmas, deaths from COVID-19 in Bulgaria could increase 7 times. This forecast was made in the program "Hello, Bulgaria" by Dr. Petar Markov from the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London.

"Since 1 month we have had a steep increase in the number of infected people. A year ago at the same time there was the same sharp rise. Then in November the number of deaths started to increase and by Christmas they became 7 times more. The difference is that then we started from a low base of infected - about 200 a day and about 17 dead. And about a month ago, we were over 2,000 infected and more than 100 deaths a day. If they become 7 times more a day by Christmas, you understand what is happening ", commented Dr. Markov.

According to him, this is a scenario in the absence of control or in the case of reduced control. "I hope that the authorities will take measures," said Dr. Markov. However, he did not say when the peak of the fourth wave will be.

According to him, the spread of the coronavirus is currently so high that a complete lockdown can be imposed on everyone, and after the wave is controlled, it will remain only for people without a green certificate.

The big difference between Bulgaria and the western countries was the level of vaccinated. According to him, in countries with a high percentage of immunized people, even if there is a light wave, people do not die.

"This disease has very typical symptoms. The first 7 days are extremely important. Complications develop in them ", explained the pulmonologist Dr. Petar Chipev. He added that it is during this period that the patient needs a doctor to examine and calm him down.

"In my opinion, this is the answer to the question why the hospitals are overcrowded.”Obviously we are not waging the war properly," said Dr. Chipev.



