Heavy Rains in Scotland and England: Completely Impassable Streets in Glasgow

Glasgow was flooded just days before the opening of the climate change summit. Serious floods were caused by torrential rains in south-west Scotland and north-west England.

In Scotland's largest city, some streets have become completely impassable after heavy rains. Public transport was seriously damaged, trains were canceled.

The light show at the city's Botanical Garden has been canceled. The situation is critical in many parts of North West England and South West Scotland.

The northern English county of Cumbria, home to the Lake District National Park, which is especially popular now during students' autumn holidays, has been hit hard.

The Meteorological Service announced an orange code for a number of areas with a forecast to pour the normal amount of rain for a month in just 48 hours.

There may be a power failure in some places.



/BNT